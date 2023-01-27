Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.22-$4.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.67 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $309.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $404.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.