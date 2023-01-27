Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $1,107,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 290,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

