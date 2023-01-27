Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.87%.
Home Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.
Home Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Home Bancorp Company Profile
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.