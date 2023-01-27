Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $39.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.90 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 11.87%.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 39.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

