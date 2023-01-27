Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.41 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
