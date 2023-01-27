Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $19.41 on Friday. Columbia Financial has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Michael Jr. Massood bought 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.55 per share, with a total value of $59,759.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,301.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

