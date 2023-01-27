CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $86.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut CrossFirst Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director George Bruce sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,617 shares in the company, valued at $820,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 158,723.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 650,767 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.6% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 78,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also

