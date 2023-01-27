General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.60-2.00 EPS.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

General Electric stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $81.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,704.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

