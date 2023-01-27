Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $683.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $51,096.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,852.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474 shares of company stock worth $91,553 over the last ninety days. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

