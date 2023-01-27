Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.