National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $110.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.51 on Friday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at National Bank

Several research firms recently commented on NBHC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,900. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 195,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,174,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

