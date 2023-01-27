Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of WAL opened at $71.93 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

