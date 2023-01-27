Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 25,435 shares of company stock valued at $882,345 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 419,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,076,000 after purchasing an additional 410,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after purchasing an additional 347,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 536.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 150,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after buying an additional 89,592 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

