Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.90-$5.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.90-5.05 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.25 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock worth $901,738 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,820.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 286,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 283,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Articles

