Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

EQX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after buying an additional 149,383 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,504,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 256,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

