Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.15.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after acquiring an additional 526,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,295,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 738,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 215,405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

