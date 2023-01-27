Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.