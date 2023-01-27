Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 56,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 50,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

