Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $70.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $73.33 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nasdaq by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 187,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.