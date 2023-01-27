Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 197.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.