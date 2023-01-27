Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 860.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.