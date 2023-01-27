Stephens Trims NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Target Price to $42.00

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.61. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $48.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

