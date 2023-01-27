Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

