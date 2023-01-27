Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a current ratio of 11.42 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $19.39.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile



Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

