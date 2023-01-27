MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.64.
MarketAxess Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $369.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.19 and a 200 day moving average of $265.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.