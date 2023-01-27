MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $336.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MKTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.64.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $369.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $390.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.19 and a 200 day moving average of $265.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in MarketAxess by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in MarketAxess by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.