Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $345.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.64.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $369.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $217.44 and a 1 year high of $390.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.55.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.