MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given New $288.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $238.00 to $288.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $274.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $318.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $369.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.55. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $390.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

