Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGTA. Wedbush downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 328,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 441,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 259,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

