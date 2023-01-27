Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Lam Research stock opened at $497.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $450.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.69. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $615.99.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 78.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

