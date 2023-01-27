Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Lyft has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $80,839,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 54.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,011,998 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,408 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.