Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Wedbush downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.33.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Magenta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MGTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,059,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,963,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 471,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

