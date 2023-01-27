HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT Financial stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $594.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.49 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 32.21% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

