APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. APA has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that APA will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 385.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,110,000 after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 315.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,771,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.