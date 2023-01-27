Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

LRCX stock opened at $497.75 on Thursday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $615.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Lam Research by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.