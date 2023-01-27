Loop Capital Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $55.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $83.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Logitech International had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

