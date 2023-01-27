Raymond James Increases Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

BLMN opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,078,494.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also

