Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Articles

