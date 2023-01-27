Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CAO Sells $1,884,260.37 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Guild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

