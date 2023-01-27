Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) VP Kevin Fyfe Sells 36,850 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 7th, Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

