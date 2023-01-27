Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOOG. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.90.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $99.16 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,897.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.