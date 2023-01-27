First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of FWBI stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. First Wave BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $348.60.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $5.61. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Wave BioPharma will post -43.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

About First Wave BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FWBI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Wave BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

