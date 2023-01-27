FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target Cut to $12.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of FINW stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
