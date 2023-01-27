Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $52,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,818.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $131,766.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,916.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $52,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,818.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,240 shares of company stock valued at $386,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

