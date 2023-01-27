First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. First Bancorp had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 183,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 117,208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,981,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 132.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.