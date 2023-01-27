JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $752.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $710.00 to $752.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $707.46.

Shares of ASML opened at $683.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $529.98. ASML has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.4905 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

