Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Lowered to $230.00 at Loop Capital

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Aspen Technology stock opened at $189.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

