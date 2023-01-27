Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Cut to $244.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN opened at $189.79 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average of $218.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $662,551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,741 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after purchasing an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at about $31,734,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

