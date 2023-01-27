Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $195.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $242.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $189.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.