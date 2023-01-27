BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOKF. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.86.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,054 shares of company stock worth $1,195,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Articles

