BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.86.

BOKF opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.28. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,911.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $734,406.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,911.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,814. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

