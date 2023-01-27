Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $58.00 at Piper Sandler

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pathward Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of CASH opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

