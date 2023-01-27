CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

