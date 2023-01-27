BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $32.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $896.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.16. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $32.96.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares in the company, valued at $251,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 27,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 872.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 169,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 106,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 77,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after buying an additional 55,657 shares during the period. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

